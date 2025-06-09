Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Sells $32,724.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $109.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.