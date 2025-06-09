CGC Financial Services LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CGC Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $682,500. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $32,096,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,274,300. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,945 shares of company stock worth $273,059,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $295.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day moving average is $333.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

