CGC Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CGC Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,481.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 42.2% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $189.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $335.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

