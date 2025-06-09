Nancy Dubuc Sells 265 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Dubuc sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.96, for a total transaction of $64,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,687.68. This represents a 32.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.9%

FLUT stock opened at $249.61 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.69.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

