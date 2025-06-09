JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) is CGC Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 7.7% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $58.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.