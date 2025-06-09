Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 55.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 4,395.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.8%

FHI stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

