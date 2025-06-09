Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys New Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,749 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 189,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $293,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 150,425.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 77.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

