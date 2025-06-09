PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8%

PEP stock opened at $130.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.06.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.