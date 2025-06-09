Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $384.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.