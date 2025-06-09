Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 227.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 542,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after buying an additional 376,754 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 350,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 19,553.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

