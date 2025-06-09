Kennebec Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 119,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.67. The company has a market capitalization of $372.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

