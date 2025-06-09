KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,667 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.