FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report) by 1,346.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of BATS DFEB opened at $43.78 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $420.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

