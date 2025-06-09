SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,481 shares in the company, valued at $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,564 shares of company stock worth $663,018. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of WDC opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

