KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $23.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

