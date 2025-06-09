SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 8,008 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEPC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

