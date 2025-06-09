KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $10,212,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $222.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.58 and a 200-day moving average of $210.29. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.