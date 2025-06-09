Bank of New Hampshire Has $386,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $276.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.69 and its 200 day moving average is $266.53. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

