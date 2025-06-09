KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 3,625 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.4%

XOM stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $449.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

