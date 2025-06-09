iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 349,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 56,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

