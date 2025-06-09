KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

