Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $629,197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $130,772,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 18,281.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 575,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,743,000 after purchasing an additional 572,764 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $243.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.82 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

