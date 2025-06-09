Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

