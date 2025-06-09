Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.35.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.1%

ATO stock opened at $152.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $167.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

