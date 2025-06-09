Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Shares of HON opened at $228.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

