Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 16,647 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

