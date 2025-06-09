Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 733 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 607.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $106.92 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $107.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

