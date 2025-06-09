RDA Financial Network Sells 228 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

RDA Financial Network cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,235,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.1%

SPMO opened at $106.92 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $107.54. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $97.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.