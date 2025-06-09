Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $18,737,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $2,803,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $2,372,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,264.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 3.1%

BATS PJUL opened at $42.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

