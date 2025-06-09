Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.