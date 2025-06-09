Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 9,366 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $123,892,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,126,000 after purchasing an additional 571,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $37,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $105.10 on Monday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

