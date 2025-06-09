Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,742 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $867,906,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,026.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,094,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 997,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,787,000 after acquiring an additional 926,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after acquiring an additional 652,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,759,000 after acquiring an additional 508,462 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

