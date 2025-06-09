Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 365 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,950,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,696,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $156,412,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 369,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $524.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $530.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.