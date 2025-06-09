Insider Selling: NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES Corp (NASDAQ:SLSN) COO Sells $18,584.28 in Stock

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES Corp (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Cureton sold 4,693 shares of NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $18,584.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,159.52. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Cureton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Kevin Cureton sold 38,807 shares of NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $147,466.60.

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 2.8%

SLSN stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.20 million, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 0.76. NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES Corp has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Featured Stories

