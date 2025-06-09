Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $404,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 103,760.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $23.08 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

