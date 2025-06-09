iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 187.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $126.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

