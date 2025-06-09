Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Research – June 6th

D-Wave Quantum, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription drugs and medical therapies. Investors in these equities seek returns from successful drug approvals and market launches but must navigate risks such as clinical-trial failures, regulatory setbacks and patent expirations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 61,672,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,471,303. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $769.70. 1,287,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,260. The company has a market capitalization of $729.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $771.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.58. 7,038,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $401.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

PHAT traded up $4.96 on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,078,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,434. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $673.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.15.

