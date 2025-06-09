Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 740 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 337,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 440,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after buying an additional 108,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,249,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,610,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.5%

PBA opened at $37.58 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 93.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PBA. Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

