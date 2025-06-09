Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,242 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

