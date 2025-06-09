Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.2% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NJAN opened at $49.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.52. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

