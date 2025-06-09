Insider Buying: Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CEO Acquires 176,425 Shares of Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 176,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $257,580.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,228,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,774,017.34. This trade represents a 1.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Andrus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Jeremy Andrus purchased 250,000 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Jeremy Andrus purchased 300,762 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $403,021.08.

On Monday, June 2nd, Jeremy Andrus purchased 3,200 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,384.00.

COOK stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Traeger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Traeger by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Traeger by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Traeger from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

