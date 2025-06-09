Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,996 Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,996,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

QGRO opened at $107.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.47. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.11 and a 52 week high of $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.12.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

