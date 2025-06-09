Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 59,587 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,587 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. abrdn plc grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NSA opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

