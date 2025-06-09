BCS Wealth Management Has $300,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 7.6%

BATS PTLC opened at $49.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $55.90.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

