Insider Selling: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Sells $120,294.20 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $120,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 491,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,822.96. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

