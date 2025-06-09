Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOCT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,069 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 39,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $32.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

