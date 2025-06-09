Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.05 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $96.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

