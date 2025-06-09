Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 3,092 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $189.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Baird R W cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

