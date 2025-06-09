Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,503,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,866 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,083 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 939,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,640,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,271,000 after purchasing an additional 888,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.2%

FE stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FirstEnergy

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.