Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Masco worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Masco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

